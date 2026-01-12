Asia

Child injured after explosion in Balochistan’s Turbat

A child was critically injured after an explosion in a pile of garbage in Turbat city of Pakistan's Balochistan, and authorities have started an investigation into the incident, local media reported.

Photo of Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui14 January 2026 - 00:09
The victim, identified as Adil, son of Qadir, a resident of the Fish Market area of Turbat, suffered serious injuries following the blast that occurred in the Jusak area on Friday, The Balochistan Post reported. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Doctors at the hospital said that the child has suffered severe damage in one leg and described his condition as critical. The cause of the explosion has not been determined yet, and an investigation has been launched into the incident.

On January 5, a large number of people held a major protest in Turbat against the rising crime and lawlessness in the Kech district of Balochistan. Hundreds of men and women participated in the protest, organised by All Parties Kech, the traders’ association, doctors’ associations, and civil society organisations, local media reported.

The rally started from Apsar Bazaar and passed through various parts of the city before reaching Shaheed Fida Chowk, where it turned into a massive protest gathering, The Balochistan Post reported. While addressing the protesters, National Party leader and former Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Malik Baloch said that the law and order situation in Kech had become extremely alarming.

He stressed that it was the responsibility of state institutions to ensure the safe recovery of abducted youths – Haseeb Haji Yaseen and Shah Nawaz Gul Jan. He also urged the authorities to fulfil their responsibilities and ensure the protection of people. He further said that impacted families and political leaders had approached all relevant institutions for the past month. However, each authority shifted responsibility onto others.

Kech Bar Association President Advocate Syed Majeed Shah condemned the kidnapping incidents that were happening in the region and said that the bar association did not attend court proceedings as a protest.

Former Senator Ismail Buledi stated that people in Kech and the entire Makran region were facing insecurity. He said that businesses had shut down, sources of livelihood were reducing, and people were being deprived of their basic right to live. He called for protection for traders and people and demanded an end to kidnapping for ransom.

Photo of Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui

Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui

Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui is a seasoned Senior Journalist with Munsif Daily, bringing a unique blend of academic rigor and on-ground perspective to news coverage. Holding an M.Phil and PhD from the prestigious University of Hyderabad, and a TS-SET qualifier (2019), Dr. Siddiqi is deeply attuned to the socio-political landscape. He specializes in covering fresh trending news, starting from hyper-local Telangana news and Hyderabad news, particularly human interest stories, to broader national news and developments in the Gulf region. With over 18 scholarly articles and two books published, he delivers insightful analysis on evolving current affairs across these diverse regions.
