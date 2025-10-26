Telangana Tragedy: Child Seriously Injured in Stray Dog Attack; Locals Demand Action

In yet another shocking incident highlighting the growing menace of stray dog attacks, a young child was seriously injured after being mauled by a pack of dogs in Warangal district. The incident occurred in New Shayampet, where the child was attacked while walking alone on a residential street.

According to reports, the child was walking on the CC road near a parked car when she suddenly stumbled and fell. Within moments, a dog that was lying nearby pounced on her, followed by several others that joined the attack. The child was dragged a short distance before a passerby rushed to her rescue, managing to drive away the dogs and save her from further harm.

The rescuer immediately alerted the family, and the injured child was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The horrific incident was captured on CCTV cameras, and the footage has since gone viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage.

Residents expressed concern over the increasing number of stray dog attacks in both urban and rural areas, stating that such incidents are becoming alarmingly frequent. They urged the authorities to take immediate and effective measures to control the stray dog population and ensure public safety, particularly for children and the elderly.

Despite repeated incidents and government assurances, locals say little has changed on the ground, with attacks continuing to rise across Telangana and other parts of the country.