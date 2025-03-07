How America’s Children Act Can Prevent Deportation for Indian Immigrants

Thousands of Indians in the United States, who migrated as minors under the H-4 visa, are now facing an uncertain future as they approach the age of 21. Under U.S. immigration laws, they will no longer qualify as dependents of their H1-B visa-holder parents, forcing them to seek alternative pathways to stay in the country.

Green Card Backlog Adds to the Problem

The massive backlog in the U.S. employment-based green card system disproportionately affects Indian immigrants. Many young individuals who grew up legally in the U.S. on dependent visas are now at risk of deportation due to delays in green card processing. Reports suggest that around 10,000 individuals face deportation each year.

Exploring Other Options Amid Uncertainty

To avoid self-deportation, many are exploring other options, such as switching to student visas temporarily or immigrating to countries like Canada or the UK, which have more flexible policies. The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced the registration period for H-1B visas for the fiscal year 2026, opening on March 7 and running through March 24. However, this does not resolve the immediate concerns of aging-out H-4 visa holders.

America’s Children Act: A Potential Solution

Dip Patel, Founder and President of Improve The Dream, a grassroots organization advocating for young immigrants, highlighted the urgency of the issue. The proposed America’s Children Act, a bipartisan immigration bill, aims to provide a clear pathway to citizenship for these children. It seeks to ensure that individuals who have grown up in the U.S. lawfully can remain in the country and retain their place in the green card application queue.

Immigration Reform Crucial for the U.S. Economy

Experts argue that immigration reform is essential for the U.S. economy, as many of these young individuals are skilled in STEM and healthcare fields. Deporting them would be a significant loss to the workforce.

Concerns Over Trump’s Immigration Policies

While former President Donald Trump has expressed support for welcoming highly skilled graduates, concerns remain about broader immigration policies. Additionally, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which provides temporary protection for undocumented immigrants, is facing legal challenges that may impact immigration policies in the future.

As uncertainty looms, affected individuals and advocacy groups continue to push for legislative reforms to protect those who have lived in the U.S. for years but now face the risk of self-deportation.