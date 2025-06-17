Children Thank HYDRAA Commissioner for Paving the Way to School

Hyderabad: In a heartfelt gesture of gratitude, students of the Government Primary School in Doodh Bowli, Mettuguda Division, personally met HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath and thanked him for ensuring a new road and entrance gate to their school.

“You Showed Us the Way to School,” Say Grateful Students

A group of students, accompanied by Headmaster Mallikarjun Reddy and teacher Venkata Ramana, visited the HYDRAA office on Tuesday. They expressed their appreciation by gifting a sapling to Commissioner Ranganath and thanking him for clearing the blocked path to their school.

Protest that Sparked Action

The initiative stemmed from an incident on May 26, when headmaster Mallikarjun Reddy staged a symbolic protest outside the GHMC Zonal Office, holding a placard appealing to the Chief Minister to provide a proper access road to the school. The protest was widely covered in the media.

Swift Response from HYDRAA

Responding promptly, HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath instructed Inspector Aditya to inspect the issue on the ground. The team found that a wall was obstructing the route to the school. It was swiftly removed, and with GHMC’s support, a new road and entrance gate were constructed.

Joy and Celebration at the School

Following the completion of the work, students celebrated joyfully, expressing their excitement at being able to reach school more easily. On Tuesday, they visited the Commissioner again to formally convey their thanks and raised slogans in support of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who established the HYDRAA initiative.

Commissioner Encourages Students to Excel

Commissioner Ranganath told the children to study well and aim high, to which all the students responded cheerfully, “Okay sir!”

The students and teachers also extended their gratitude to GHMC Zonal Commissioner Ravikiran for his cooperation in completing the road and gate work swiftly.