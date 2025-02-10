Six Arrested for Attack on Chilkur Temple Priest, Telangana CM and Union Ministers React Strongly

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Union Ministers G. Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and various other political leaders have strongly condemned the brutal attack on C.S. Rangarajan, the priest of the famous Chilkur Balaji Temple in Hyderabad. Six people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Attack on Priest by Fringe Group Members

On February 7, Rangarajan, the head priest of Chilkur Balaji Temple, was attacked by a group of 20-25 people, allegedly members of a fringe group called ‘Rama Rajyam’. The attackers, dressed in black uniforms, barged into Rangarajan’s residence and demanded his financial support and recruitment for their self-proclaimed “Rama Rajyam Army”. They physically assaulted him after he refused to comply with their demands.

Police Action and Arrests

The main accused, K. Veer Raghava Reddy, the founder of the ‘Rama Rajyam’ group, was arrested on Sunday. The police later apprehended five more suspects on Monday. According to the police, Raghava Reddy launched the ‘Rama Rajyam’ group in 2022 and operates a YouTube channel promoting his ideology.

Leaders Respond to the Attack

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who expressed serious concern over the incident, spoke to Rangarajan over the phone and assured him that stringent action would be taken against the culprits. He emphasized that such attacks on priests will not be tolerated. Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar also reached out to Rangarajan to check on his well-being, while Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan termed the attack as unfortunate.

Condemnation from Various Political Parties

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G. Kishan Reddy, praised Rangarajan for his dedication to safeguarding ‘Sanatan Dharma’ and serving the devotees. He condemned the attack as an assault on ‘Sanatan Dharma’ itself and demanded tough action against the culprits.

The RSS also expressed strong condemnation, with Telangana Prant Prachar Pramukh Katta Raju Gopal asserting that the attack was not just against an individual, but against the system of Archakas (priests) and the core values of Hindu society. He called for a thorough investigation into the incident.

The BRS party, led by K.T. Rama Rao, also condemned the attack, attributing it to the deteriorating law and order situation in the state and demanded firm action against the perpetrators.

VHP and Temples Protection Movement React

The VHP (Vishva Hindu Parishad) called the attack an assault on the entire system of temples and priests, urging the government to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for a comprehensive probe into the matter.

Rangarajan’s father, M.V. Soundararajan, a prominent figure in the Temples Protection Movement, claimed the attackers were part of a group seeking to establish a ‘Rama Rajya’ by forming private armies. He alleged that his son was attacked after he refused to support their cause.

Chilkur Balaji Temple’s Significance

The Chilkur Balaji Temple, located on the outskirts of Hyderabad, is a renowned ancient shrine dedicated to Lord Balaji. Rangarajan is known for his community service and reformative measures, often helping the underprivileged in various ways.

This incident has sparked widespread outrage, with political leaders, religious organizations, and citizens calling for justice and strong action against the perpetrators.