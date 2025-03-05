China’s Bold Response to U.S. Tariffs: “Ready for War” Over Fentanyl Dispute

The Chinese Embassy in the United States has strongly responded to the new tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, which are centered around the ongoing fentanyl crisis. In a statement posted on social media platform X, the embassy emphasized that the United States should engage with China through “equal consultation” to resolve the issue effectively.

The statement read, “If the US truly wants to solve the fentanyl issue, then the right thing to do is to consult with China by treating each other as equals. If war is what the US wants, be it a tariff war, a trade war, or any other type of war, we’re ready to fight till the end.”

The Chinese foreign ministry also rejected the U.S. accusations regarding the fentanyl crisis, stating that the U.S. is solely responsible for the issue. A spokesperson for the ministry emphasized China’s efforts to assist the U.S. in combating the crisis, while also criticizing the U.S. for shifting blame and pressuring China through tariffs.

Tariffs Take Effect Amid Trade Tensions

On Tuesday, the Trump administration implemented an additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods, bringing the total tariff to 20%. These new tariffs are part of a broader initiative to tackle the fentanyl issue but have added to escalating trade tensions between the two countries. Similar tariffs have also been imposed on imports from Canada and Mexico.

The new tariffs, which affect nearly $2.2 trillion in annual trade, were introduced after President Trump accused China and other U.S. trading partners of failing to curb the flow of fentanyl and its precursor chemicals into the United States. The tariffs are expected to increase costs for Americans, who are already dealing with prolonged inflation, and could potentially impact economic growth.

Trump’s Plans for More Tariffs

During a recent address before Congress, President Trump indicated that additional tariffs would be imposed on April 2, including “reciprocal tariffs” and other non-tariff measures to address longstanding trade imbalances. Trump stated, “Other countries have used tariffs against us for decades, and now it’s our turn,” referencing the high tariffs imposed on U.S. goods by nations such as India, South Korea, the European Union, and China.

The ongoing trade dispute and tariff impositions signal a further escalation of tensions between the U.S. and China, with no clear resolution in sight for the fentanyl crisis or the broader trade issues between the two countries.