RCB Moves Karnataka High Court in Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede Case

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) management has approached the Karnataka High Court, seeking to quash the FIR registered against them in connection with the stampede incident that occurred near Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru during their IPL victory celebrations. The legal petition was filed by Royal Challengers Sports Limited (RCSL), claiming that the case against them is false and baseless.

RCB Legal Counsel Denies Responsibility

RCB’s legal counsel argued that the franchise has been wrongly implicated in the case. The petition urged the court to cancel the FIR, stating that RCB was not responsible for the tragic events that unfolded during the celebratory gathering.

Event Management Firm Also Petitions Court

The event management company, DNA Entertainment Private Limited, which was involved in organizing the celebration, has also filed a similar petition before the court seeking the dismissal of the charges against them. Both parties are trying to clear their names following the high-profile incident.

Stampede Turns Celebration into Tragedy

The stampede incident took place outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB’s celebratory event, leading to a major tragedy. According to reports, 11 people lost their lives and several others sustained serious injuries due to the overcrowding and mismanagement.

FIR Registered Following RTI Activist’s Complaint

The FIR was registered by the Cubbon Park police based on a complaint filed by RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna. The complaint named several parties including RCB, DNA Entertainment Networks, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), among others allegedly linked to the stampede incident.

Ongoing Legal Battle

As of now, the Karnataka High Court is reviewing the petitions, and a decision is awaited. The tragic incident has sparked debates around crowd management and accountability at public events, especially those organized by high-profile franchises like RCB.