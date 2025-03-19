Chiranjeevi Calls Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore’s Homecoming ‘A True-Blue Blockbuster!’

Chennai: Megastar Chiranjeevi and Bollywood actor R. Madhavan was among the first to extend a warm welcome to NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore as they returned to Earth after an extended stay in space.

Chiranjeevi Hails Their Journey as ‘A True Blue Blockbuster’

Taking to social media, Chiranjeevi expressed his admiration for the astronauts’ incredible journey.

“Welcome back to Earth, Sunita Williams & Butch Wilmore!! Historic and heroic ‘home’ coming!!! Went for eight days to space and returned after 286 days, after an astonishing 4,577 orbits around the Earth! Your story is unmatchably dramatic, utterly nerve-wracking, unbelievably nail-biting thriller and the greatest adventure ever. A true blue blockbuster!! More power to you!!!” He also praised SpaceX Dragon Crew-9 for successfully bringing them back home.

Madhavan Shares Heartfelt Welcome Message

Actor R. Madhavan also took to Instagram to express his relief and joy at Sunita Williams’ safe return.

"Welcome back to Earth, our dear Sunita Williams. Our prayers have been answered… So wonderful to see you safe and smiling. After more than 260 uncertain days in space, this is all God's grace and millions of praying souls' prayers being answered. Great job all at #SpaceXFalcon9 #NASA and the entire crew. God bless you."

NASA’s Crew-9 Mission: A Historic Homecoming

1. Extended Stay in Space

Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore were originally set for an eight-day mission aboard Boeing’s Starliner on June 5, 2024 .

were originally set for an aboard on . Due to technical failures in the spacecraft’s propulsion system, their return was delayed, leading to a 286-day stay in space.

2. Dramatic Return to Earth

Williams and Wilmore splashed down safely off the Florida coast early on Wednesday (Indian time) aboard SpaceX’s Crew-9 mission .

off the early on aboard . Their prolonged stay sparked global discussions on space travel safety and political debates regarding spacecraft reliability.

3. 45-Day Rehabilitation Program

Following their return to Earth, NASA has placed the astronauts in a 45-day rehabilitation program to help them adjust to Earth’s gravity.

SpaceX Dragon Crew-9 Ensures Safe Return

The astronauts’ return was made possible after the arrival of Crew-10 at the ISS on Sunday, allowing them to prepare for their journey home.

With this historic mission, NASA, SpaceX, and the global space community have once again demonstrated the unparalleled resilience of human space exploration.