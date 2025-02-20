Chiranjeevi Celebrates Wedding Anniversary with Wife Surekha While on His Way to Dubai

Mumbai: Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi is celebrating his wedding anniversary with his wife, Surekha, while on his way to Dubai. The actor shared heartfelt words for Surekha, calling her his “emotional anchor” and “the wind beneath my wings.”

Chiranjeevi’s Heartfelt Message for His Wife Surekha

On Thursday, Chiranjeevi took to X (formerly Twitter) to share two pictures from his flight to Dubai. He also penned a long, touching note in the caption. He wrote, “Celebrating our wedding anniversary on a flight with some very dear friends en route Dubai.

I always feel I am very fortunate to have found a dream life partner in Surekha. She is my strength, my anchor, and the wind beneath my wings. Always helps me navigate through the glorious unknowns of the world.”

Also Read: School Holidays: Good News for Children! Two-day Holiday Announced in Government and Private Schools in These States

Chiranjeevi Expresses Gratitude for Surekha’s Support

The actor continued by expressing his appreciation for his wife: “Her presence is a constant comfort and an amazing motivator. Just taking this opportunity to express a bit about what and how much she means to me!

Thank you, my soulmate – Surekha!! Here’s to many more of these occasions to express my love and admiration for you. Most importantly, Thank you to all friends, fans, family, and well-wishers for your wonderful wishes!! Stay blessed.”

Chiranjeevi Faces Backlash for Remarks on Family Legacy

Earlier, Chiranjeevi found himself at the center of controversy when he made a comment about his desire for a grandson to carry on his family legacy. The actor expressed that his home felt like a “ladies’ hostel,” as he is surrounded by granddaughters. Chiranjeevi’s son, actor Ram Charan, and his wife, Upasana, are parents to a baby girl, Klin Kaaran Koindela.

Chiranjeevi’s remarks, where he humorously said that he is the “warden” surrounded by girls and only one boy, sparked debate. He further mentioned his hope that Ram Charan has a son next time to continue their family’s legacy. The comments were criticized on social media for being “sexist.”