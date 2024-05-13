Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun cast votes in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Tollywood stars K. Chiranjeevi, Junior NTR and Allu Arjun were among the first to cast their votes in Hyderabad on Monday.

Chiranjeevi accompanied by his wife Surekha cast their votes at a polling centre in posh Jubilee Hills.

Junior NTR with his wife Lakshmi Pranithi and mother Shalini cast their votes at the polling centre at Obul Reddy school in Jubilee Hills. They arrived at the centre even before the polling process began at 7 a.m. and stood in a queue to exercise their franchise.

Allu Arjun too stood in the queue to cast his vote at the BSNL office in Film Nagar.

Actor Naresh exercised his franchise at a polling centre in Nanakramguda.

After casting his vote, Chiranjeevi appealed to all, especially young voters, to make use of their power to vote. “Vote is not just our right but it is our responsibility. Everyone should exercise this right. Then only you will have good leaders, good government and then only you will have development,” he said.

Polling was underway for 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana. Votes were also being polled for by-election to the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly seat.