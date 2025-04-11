Hyderabad: Chiranjeevi Shares Health Update on Pawan Kalyan’s Son After Fire Accident in Singapore

Hyderabad: Actor and megastar Chiranjeevi has provided a reassuring health update regarding his nephew, Mark Shankar, son of actor and politician Pawan Kalyan, who was recently injured in a fire accident at his school in Singapore.

Chiranjeevi confirmed that Mark has been discharged from the hospital and is currently recovering at home under medical supervision. While the young boy still requires rest and time to heal fully, Chiranjeevi expressed optimism about his steady recovery and thanked everyone who prayed for the child’s well-being.

Divine Intervention on Hanuman Jayanthi

Chiranjeevi called Mark’s survival a blessing, especially as it happened on the eve of Hanuman Jayanthi, suggesting that divine grace played a role in protecting the boy from severe injuries. He added, “With Lord Hanuman’s blessings and everyone’s prayers, Mark will soon return to normalcy.”

Family Support and Gratitude

Following the incident, Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha traveled to Singapore on April 8 to be with Pawan Kalyan and his family. They monitored Mark’s treatment closely and ensured he received the best care possible.

Expressing heartfelt gratitude, Chiranjeevi said, “People from all corners of the country, from towns to remote villages, offered their prayers for Mark. On behalf of Pawan Kalyan and our entire family, we thank everyone for their love and support.”

A Steady Road to Recovery

Mark’s recovery marks a moment of relief for the Kalyan family and their fans, many of whom took to social media to express their concern and support. Doctors are optimistic about a full recovery, and the family is hopeful that Mark will resume his regular activities in the coming weeks.