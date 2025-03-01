Chiranjeevi Visits BAPS Temple in Abu Dhabi, Calls It a “Spiritual Marvel”

Chiranjeevi’s Overwhelming Experience at BAPS Temple

Southern superstar Chiranjeevi Konidela recently visited the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, the first Hindu temple in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The veteran actor was deeply moved by the grandeur and spiritual energy of the temple, describing it as an experience beyond words.

Sharing his thoughts, the Padma Vibhushan awardee expressed his awe, stating, “To visit this marvel, the vibrations I have drawn on – there are no words. My heart should tell, not me. Every corner of this place shows its speciality.”

A Temple Beyond Religion and Spirituality

Chiranjeevi described the BAPS Mandir as an architectural and spiritual wonder, emphasizing its significance beyond religion. He highlighted how every corner of the temple reflects a universal message of peace and devotion.

“Each and every corner of this temple is a marvel. Here, I could see the universe – not as a religion, not as spirituality – it is beyond that, something I can’t explain,“ he added.

A Monument Built Against All Odds

Chiranjeevi also praised Pramukh Swami Maharaj for his unwavering determination in making the Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi a reality. He pointed out that despite skepticism from many, Swamiji’s faith and vision led to the completion of the temple.

“99 per cent of people said — No, you can’t build a temple here. But, the one and only person who believed was Swamiji. He believed, and today, we can see it as a reality,” Chiranjeevi remarked.

A Marvel Built in Just Two Years

Expressing his admiration for the efforts behind the temple’s construction, Chiranjeevi was stunned to learn that more than 5,000 artisans and workers completed this architectural marvel in just two years. He also vowed to visit the BAPS Temple again whenever he returns to Abu Dhabi.

Gratitude Towards the UAE Government

The veteran actor and philanthropist thanked the UAE government for embracing the Hindu faith and facilitating the construction of the first-ever Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi. His visit underscores the cultural and religious harmony promoted by the UAE.

The BAPS Hindu Mandir has become a symbol of faith, devotion, and inclusivity, attracting devotees and visitors from around the world.