Chronic Cough and Throat Clearing Post-COVID? It Could Indicate Increased Risk of Heart Attack and Stroke

New Delhi: Individuals experiencing chronic cough, hoarseness, or recurrent throat clearing, particularly after a COVID-19 infection, might face a heightened risk of developing heart attacks or strokes, according to a recent study.

Researchers from the University of Southampton have identified a reduction in baroreflex sensitivity—an indicator of how much a person’s heart rate adjusts in response to blood pressure changes—in patients with throat symptoms.

The researchers suggest that this reduction may be linked to the vagus nerve, which regulates the autonomic nervous system. The nerve seems to prioritize airway protection over less urgent functions like blood pressure regulation.

“Our immediate survival relies on the throat’s ability to separate air and food passages during swallowing,” explained Reza Nouraei, Professor of Laryngology and Clinical Informatics at the University of Southampton.

“The throat uses delicate reflexes to perform this function, but if these reflexes are disrupted—such as by a viral infection like COVID-19 or reflux affecting the nerves in this area—the control of this critical junction becomes compromised. This can lead to symptoms like the sensation of a lump in the throat, frequent throat clearing, and coughing,” Nouraei added.

The study, published in JAMA Otolaryngology, found that “patients with throat issues showed less effective control of the heart, particularly in baroreflex function.” This compromised control could impact long-term survival, with individuals exhibiting reduced baroreflex sensitivity being more likely to experience heart attacks or strokes in the future.

The research involved 23 patients admitted for ear, nose, and throat (ENT) issues such as choking, chronic cough, and painful swallowing. Their heart rates, blood pressure, and baroreflex sensitivity were compared with those of 30 patients admitted for gastroenterology issues.

The aerodigestive tract includes the lips, mouth, tongue, nose, throat, vocal cords, and parts of the esophagus and windpipe. While reflux was a common issue in both groups, the aerodigestive group exhibited higher resting heart rates and lower resting blood pressure, along with reduced baroreflex sensitivity compared to the digestive group.

“Post-COVID, we are seeing an increase in patients with throat symptoms due to nerve damage,” Professor Nouraei said. “This study encourages a more holistic approach to patient care. Addressing throat problems might relieve the vagus nerve and improve overall bodily functions.”