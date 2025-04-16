Chum Darang on ‘Khauf’: “Had to Scream My Lungs Out, Which Gave Me Migraines”

Actress Chum Darang is all set to make her horror debut with the upcoming series “Khauf”, where she plays the fierce character Svetlana. Reflecting on the role, Chum said, “I connected with her instantly. She’s a fighter and a girl’s girl, and I believe many people will resonate with her journey.”

A Grueling Preparation

Chum’s entry into the horror space wasn’t easy. Sharing her experience, she revealed, “Horror is my favorite genre, so I immersed myself in it—watched everything I could find.” However, the physical demands of the role took a toll on her.

“I had to scream my lungs out, which gave me migraines. There were days I shot with a fever, and I even bled during one scene! I literally put my blood and sweat into this,“ she added.

Star-Studded Collaboration

Working with seasoned actors such as Rajat Kapoor, Geetanjali Kulkarni, and Shilpa Shukla was a highlight for Chum. “I feel lucky to share the screen with such amazing actors. There’s never a dull moment, and I’m a huge fan of Rajat Kapoor,” she shared.

Navigating New Territory

One of the standout scenes in “Khauf” features Svetlana attempting to leave her hostel—a sequence heavy on CGI and green screens. For Chum, this was a brand-new experience.

“Scenes like that, dependent on CGI and green screens, were completely new territory for me. But it’s my duty as an actor to bring those moments to life, and the directors guided us wonderfully through the process,” she said.

Meet the Team Behind ‘Khauf’

“Khauf” marks Smita Singh’s debut as a creator and showrunner and is executive-produced by Sanjay Routray and Sarita Patil under the Matchbox Shots banner. The series is directed by Pankaj Kumar and Surya Balakrishnan.

The ensemble cast includes Monika Panwar, Abhishek Chauhan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, and Shilpa Shukla in key roles.

“Khauf” will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on April 18.