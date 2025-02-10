Chum Darang Responds Strongly to Elvish Yadav’s Controversial Remarks: Calls Out Racism and Disrespect

Mumbai: Chum Darang, a contestant on Bigg Boss 18 and actress known for her role in Gangubai Kathiawadi, has spoken out against the controversial comments made by YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav

The remarks, which have sparked outrage on social media, were widely criticized for being racist and disrespectful. Chum has now addressed the issue, expressing her disapproval and calling for an end to such behavior.

Chum Darang Breaks Silence on Social Media

In a heartfelt post on her Instagram stories, Chum Darang condemned Elvish Yadav’s comments, which she deemed disrespectful not only to her name and identity but also to her work in the film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

She wrote, “Disrespecting someone’s identity & name is not ‘fun.’ Mocking someone’s achievements is not ‘banter.’ It’s time we draw the line between humor and hate.” Chum further expressed her disappointment over the disrespect shown towards Gangubai Kathiawadi, a film produced by the visionary Sanjay Leela Bhansali and starring Alia Bhatt in the lead.

Chum did not stop there, addressing the broader issue of racism, especially towards people from the North-East. She urged people to raise their voices against racism and called for respect, dignity, and equality for everyone, particularly for Northeastern communities who face discrimination.

Her powerful statement read, “To my fellow Northeasterners and everyone who has faced racism I see you, I hear you, and I stand with you. We all deserve respect, dignity, and equality. Let’s raise our voices against racism and promote a culture of empathy, kindness, and understanding.” She also added the hashtags #NoRoomForRacism and #NotOkaywithRacism.

Elvish Yadav’s Controversial Remarks

The controversy began when a promo from Elvish Yadav’s podcast with Rajat Dalal went viral on social media. In the video, Elvish mocked Chum Darang, calling her vulgar and questioning her name and performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

He made disparaging remarks about her, saying, “Karanveer ko pakka COVID tha kyunki Chum kisko pasand aati hai bhai, itna taste kiska kharab hota hai! Aur Chum ke toh naam mein hi ashleelta hai… Naam Chum aur kaam Gangubai Kathiawadi mein kiya hai.”

Elvish’s remarks quickly ignited a firestorm of criticism on social media, with netizens accusing him of racism and disrespect. The public outcry led Elvish to address the situation in a recent vlog, where he apologized and stated that he had deleted the controversial part from his podcast.

Calls for Accountability and Respect

Chum Darang’s bold response is part of a growing call for accountability in public figures’ words and actions, particularly when it comes to issues of racism and discrimination. As more individuals and celebrities stand up against racism, the hope is to foster a culture of respect, inclusion, and empathy, especially for marginalized communities.

Chum Darang’s message serves as a reminder that racism in any form should not be tolerated and that every individual, regardless of their background, deserves respect and equality.