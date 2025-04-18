Chunky Panday Proud of Daughter Ananya Panday’s Role in ‘Kesari Chapter 2’

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Chunky Panday has expressed heartfelt pride in his daughter Ananya Panday for her role in the recently released historical drama ‘Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh’.

Taking to Instagram, Chunky shared photos from the film’s premiere night, including moments with Ananya and his wife Bhavana Panday. Another highlight was an image of Chunky posing proudly in front of Ananya’s movie poster.

Chunky Panday Calls ‘Kesari 2’ a “Cinematic Wonder”

In his emotional caption, Chunky wrote:

“What came first The Chicken or the Egg. So proud of you my dearest @ananyapanday for being a part of this cinematic wonder. #Kesari2 #PremierNight”

The post quickly went viral, drawing supportive comments from fans and fellow celebrities alike, celebrating Ananya’s growing journey in the film industry.

‘Kesari Chapter 2’ — A Spiritual Sequel With a Powerful Message

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films, ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ is a spiritual successor to the 2019 hit ‘Kesari’. While the original film told the story of the Battle of Saragarhi, this sequel shifts focus to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919.

The storyline is inspired by the book “The Case That Shook The Empire” by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat, and centers on C. Sankaran Nair, a prominent figure who fought for justice after the massacre.

Star-Studded Cast Includes Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday

Released on April 18, 2025, marking the 106th anniversary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, the film features Akshay Kumar as C. Sankaran Nair, alongside R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday in significant roles.

Akshay Kumar & Ananya Panday Visit Golden Temple and Jallianwala Bagh

Ahead of the film’s release, Akshay and Ananya visited the Golden Temple and Jallianwala Bagh on April 14 to pay homage to the martyrs of the 1919 tragedy.

While speaking to the media, Akshay emphasized the importance of recognizing C. Sankaran Nair’s contributions:

“Every year on April 13, people gather in large numbers at Jallianwala Bagh to pay tribute to the victims of the massacre, but very few know about Sankaran Nair — the man who raised his voice for the innocent people killed in the 1919 tragedy.”

He also shared that descendants of Sankaran Nair were invited to attend the memorial event and were honored for their legacy.