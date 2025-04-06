CID’s Iconic ACP Pradyuman Character Faces Unexpected Exit

The recent decision to write off ACP Pradyuman, portrayed by Shivaji Satam since 1998, has left fans dismayed. Known for his sharp investigative skills and memorable dialogues like “Daya, darwaza tod do” (Daya, break the door), ACP Pradyuman was central to CID’s appeal.

Shivaji Satam Reacts to Death Hoax

Following rumors about his character’s demise, Shivaji Satam expressed his displeasure, emphasizing the emotional distress caused to his family and fans. He urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified information.

Remembering Dinesh Phadnis (Fredricks)

The CID family also mourned the loss of Dinesh Phadnis, who played Fredricks. Co-stars, including Satam, shared heartfelt tributes, highlighting his simplicity and warmth.

Legacy of CID

Airing from 1998 to 2018, CID remains a landmark in Indian television history. Its blend of compelling storytelling and iconic characters continues to resonate with audiences, as evidenced by the ongoing popularity of ACP Pradyuman’s memes and dialogues.

The departure of ACP Pradyuman signifies more than just a storyline change; it’s a poignant moment for fans who grew up with the series. As the show evolves, the legacy of its characters, especially ACP Pradyuman, will undoubtedly endure in the hearts of viewers.