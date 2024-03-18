CI’s son caught scanning question paper in AP Group-1 Prelims in exam hall

Ongole: A candidate was caught attempting to cheat in the Group-1 prelims exam in Andhra Pradesh’s Ongole on March 17. The candidate, identified as Siva Shankar, is the son of a circle inspector from Palnadu district.

He was allegedly observed trying to scan the question paper using his iPhone, as reported by another candidate, who witnessed the act.

Joint Collector Gopalakrishna expelled Siva Shankar from the exam centre and handed him over to the police. Siva Shankar refused to disclose his iPhone password and despite attempts by an IT team, the information couldn’t be accessed.

It is not known how Siva Shankar managed to sneak in an iPhone despite security checks and metal detectors. Ongole Deputy Superintendent of Police M Kishore Babu said Siva Shankar was booked for malpractice.