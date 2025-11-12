CISF Seizes iPhones, iWatches and Drones Worth ₹3 Crore at Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad: In a major seizure at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Shamshabad, CISF vigilance officials intercepted two passengers on Tuesday night and recovered a large consignment of high-end electronic gadgets worth around ₹3 crore.

The raid was carried out after officials grew suspicious of two passengers who had arrived from Abu Dhabi on Etihad Airways flight EY-328. Upon inspection of their luggage, officials discovered 65 iPhones, 50 iWatches, eight drones, and four video game consoles, all believed to have been brought into the country without proper declaration.

The accused were identified as Mohammed Jahangir, a resident of Chennai, and C. Jayaram Raju, from Nellore. Both were detained for questioning after they allegedly failed to produce valid documents for the imported goods.

Airport sources said that the seized gadgets were likely intended for illegal sale in the domestic market, bypassing customs duties. The CISF immediately alerted the airport police, who registered a case and launched a detailed investigation.

Officials stated that the strict security surveillance at the Shamshabad airport helped in identifying the suspicious passengers. The airport has been witnessing a high influx of international travelers, prompting enhanced checks at arrival terminals.

Preliminary inquiries suggest that the accused may have been part of a larger smuggling network dealing in electronic items. The police are now probing the source of the goods, their intended destination, and any possible local links.

Authorities have assured that intensified vigilance and random checks will continue to prevent smuggling of high-value items through Hyderabad airport.