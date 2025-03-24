Footpaths, Playgrounds, Farmlands Encroached — Citizens Raise 63 Complaints at HYDRAA Prajavani

Hyderabad: During the Prajavani grievance redressal program held by HYDRAA on Monday, a total of 63 complaints were registered, with citizens raising serious concerns about illegal encroachments on government lands meant for public welfare.

Residents alleged that individuals with local influence were encroaching on land reserved for schools, playgrounds, and other public amenities. They expressed frustration that even footpaths and service roads were being taken over by vendors who had set up permanent stalls and even counters to run businesses. Locals pointed out that removing these encroachments could significantly ease traffic flow and benefit residential areas along main roads.

One recurring complaint involved ‘shikam’ lands, which are adjacent to water bodies and are legally meant only for agricultural use. Citizens reported that builders were falsely citing nearby patta land survey numbers to obtain approvals for constructing houses, thereby threatening both the environment and agricultural livelihoods.

HYDRAA officials assured that all the grievances collected during the program would be forwarded to the municipal, revenue, and police departments for appropriate action. A follow-up meeting is likely to be scheduled soon to monitor the progress on these complaints.