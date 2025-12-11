Big Boost for Hyderabad Traffic, City to Get a 9-Kilometre Elevated Corridor Connecting Key Zones Soon

Hyderabad may soon witness a major breakthrough in urban mobility with the proposal of a nine-kilometre elevated corridor connecting Banjara Hills (Road No. 12, ICCC) to the Shilpa Layout Flyover. The project is expected to significantly reduce traffic congestion across the western corridor, one of the city’s fastest-developing zones.

The elevated road is being designed with a Metro Rail–compatible pier system, allowing future metro expansion without requiring additional land. This long-term mobility plan aims to improve travel efficiency for lakhs of commuters moving toward Hitec City, Jubilee Hills, and the IT hub.

Key Features of the Proposed Elevated Corridor

Decongestion Bid

Length: Approximately 9 km

Approximately Route: ICCC (Banjara Hills Road No. 12) → Shilpa Layout Flyover

ICCC (Banjara Hills Road No. 12) → Shilpa Layout Flyover Design: Metro Rail to run on the same pier structure

Expected Benefits

Major relief for Jubilee Hills, Filmnagar, Road No. 45 , and Hitec City approach

, and Hitec City approach Reduction in peak-hour delays

Lower pollution from stationary, idling traffic

Long-term boost to IT corridor mobility

Consultants’ Scope and Study Requirements

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has been assigned to conduct a detailed feasibility study, which includes:

Nine-kilometre elevated corridor to connect Banjara Hills with Shilpa Layout



HYDERABAD: Hyderabad may soon see a major decongestion push, with the state government proposing a third elevated corridor to ease movement in the fast-growing western stretch.



After clearing two… pic.twitter.com/ecoTv5PxA0 — Happening Hyderabad (@Hyderabad1st) December 10, 2025

Traffic and engineering surveys

Preliminary designs for roads, bridges, and grade separators

for roads, bridges, and grade separators Toll plaza and bus bay layouts

Social and environmental impact assessments

Utility relocation plans

If the corridor is found feasible, it will be developed under the DBFOT (Design, Build, Finance, Operate, Transfer) model, with experts appointed to prepare the feasibility report, DPR, and bid documents.

Survey Components

Field survey teams will focus on:

Finalising alignment

Identifying bridge and grade separator locations

Designing intersections

Mapping utilities that require relocation

These surveys are crucial for determining structural viability and ensuring smooth construction in high-density urban zones.

The proposed nine-kilometre elevated corridor connecting Banjara Hills to Shilpa Layout marks a major step towards easing pressure on Hyderabad’s western traffic network. If approved, it will enhance mobility, reduce pollution, and strengthen long-term infrastructure in the city’s growing IT corridor.

Munsif News 24×7 will continue to track updates on feasibility reports, approvals, and construction timelines.