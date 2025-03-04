City Union Bank & Chennai Super Kings Unveil Exclusive Co-Branded Credit Card for Fans

Hyderabad: City Union Bank (CUB) has announced a strategic partnership with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to introduce an exclusive co-branded credit card, offering cricket fans a unique financial experience.

The collaboration aims to merge the passion for cricket with financial flexibility, providing CSK supporters with exciting rewards, benefits, and exclusive fan experiences.

City Union Bank – Chennai Super Kings Co-Branded Credit Card

The newly launched co-branded credit card by CUB and CSK is designed to cater to both banking and sports enthusiasts. It promises a range of financial perks while giving users special privileges associated with the Chennai Super Kings franchise.

According to an official press release, this partnership is set to revolutionize the banking experience by integrating sports fandom with everyday financial transactions.

Leaders Speak on the Strategic Partnership

Dr. N Kamakodi, Managing Director & CEO of City Union Bank, expressed his excitement about the collaboration. He stated:

“We are thrilled to bring CSK fans a state-of-the-art credit card that not only offers financial benefits but also encapsulates the energy and enthusiasm of Chennai Super Kings.”

The Executive Director of City Union Bank, Vijay Anandh, emphasized the uniqueness of the card’s design, saying:

“Through this strategic partnership, our customers will be delighted to receive the special yellow-colored co-branded credit cards featuring the CUB and CSK logos.”

Additionally, K S Viswanathan, CEO of Chennai Super Kings, highlighted how this initiative enhances fan engagement:

“With the launch of this co-branded credit card, we are providing CSK supporters with another exciting way to showcase their passion for the team while enjoying exclusive benefits.”

Benefits of the CUB-CSK Co-Branded Credit Card

The City Union Bank – Chennai Super Kings Credit Card comes with several perks tailored for cricket fans and banking customers alike:

Exclusive Discounts & Offers : Special discounts on match tickets, merchandise, and CSK fan gear.

: Special discounts on match tickets, merchandise, and CSK fan gear. Loyalty Rewards : Earn reward points on every transaction, which can be redeemed for exciting prizes.

: Earn reward points on every transaction, which can be redeemed for exciting prizes. Cashback Benefits : Cashback options on select purchases, including travel, dining, and shopping.

: Cashback options on select purchases, including travel, dining, and shopping. Premium Fan Experiences : Exclusive access to CSK events, meet-and-greet opportunities with players, and VIP stadium experiences.

: Exclusive access to CSK events, meet-and-greet opportunities with players, and VIP stadium experiences. Custom Design: A striking yellow-themed credit card featuring the CSK logo, adding a personalized touch for fans.

Why This Partnership Matters?

The collaboration between City Union Bank and Chennai Super Kings is a step towards bridging the gap between sports and financial services.

With CSK being one of the most celebrated teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL), this co-branded credit card offers fans a tangible way to express their loyalty while managing their financial transactions efficiently.

How to Apply for the CUB-CSK Credit Card?

Interested customers can apply for the CUB-CSK Co-Branded Credit Card through:

City Union Bank branches across India

across India CUB’s official website and mobile banking app

and mobile banking app Exclusive CSK partner events and promotions

The bank aims to make the application process seamless, ensuring that CSK supporters can access this exclusive card easily.