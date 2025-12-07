Civil Aviation Minister slams Rahul Gandhi’s ‘monopoly model’ remark, says Centre always pushes for competition

New Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Sunday criticised Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for alleging that the Centre’s policies had encouraged a “monopoly model” in the aviation industry, leading to IndiGo’s widespread flight cancellations and delays.

Minister Naidu urged the LoP to refrain from politicising the matter, asserting that the government has consistently worked to expand competition within the sector.

Gandhi on Friday claimed that the IndiGo “fiasco” was the outcome of the Centre’s “monopoly model”, pointing out that India’s largest airline had cancelled hundreds of flights for the fourth consecutive day.

Responding to this, Naidu told IANS, “He should understand that this is not a political issue, but a matter concerning the public. In the aviation sector, the government has always aimed to increase competition. The aviation industry benefits when there is maximum competition.”

“More competition means allowing new airlines to enter, increasing aircraft in our fleet, and reducing leasing costs. We have even passed legislation in Parliament to lower leasing costs so that more aircraft can be added,” he said, adding that the Centre encourages competition and welcomes fresh entrants into a sector witnessing strong demand.

Gandhi, in a post on X, had said that ordinary citizens were the ones suffering due to the disruptions, noting, “IndiGo fiasco is the cost of this Govt’s monopoly model. Once again, it’s ordinary Indians who pay the price – in delays, cancellations and helplessness… India deserves fair competition in every sector, not match-fixing monopolies.”

The last few days have seen IndiGo cancelling hundreds of flights across major airports, including Delhi, Jaipur, Bhopal, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai, after failing to adjust its roster planning to meet newly introduced government norms. The disruptions left thousands of passengers stranded nationwide.

Naidu has said that measures have been implemented to prevent further issues for passengers amid the ongoing crisis of cancellations and delays with IndiGo.

He also mentioned that any necessary strict action against the airline will be taken following an investigation. Furthermore, the Ministry has set a nationwide limit on domestic airfares to address the significant and abrupt rise in ticket prices following major disruptions at IndiGo.

Naidu stated that IndiGo must process all refunds by 8 p.m. on Sunday, and within the next 48 hours, the baggage claim requests should also be addressed.