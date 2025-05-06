Civil Defense Mock Drill in Hyderabad on May 7: Here’s the Full List of Measures to Expect

Hyderabad: Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, the Union Government has announced a nationwide Civil Defense Mock Drill on May 7, aimed at preparing civilians and authorities for potential war-like scenarios.

MHA Issues Directive to States

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a circular to all State governments, instructing them to carry out a coordinated exercise that will include blackout simulations, air raid sirens, evacuation drills, and public training sessions. Officials clarified that the drill is a preventive exercise, not a sign of imminent war, and is being conducted under provisions of the Civil Defence Rules Act, 1968.

What Is a Civil Defence Mock Drill?

A civil defence mock drill is a simulated emergency response exercise designed to test the preparedness of civilians and government agencies in times of national crisis such as war or missile attacks. These drills are based on protocols developed during World War II and aim to reduce panic, improve coordination, and ensure timely action in real scenarios.

Activities Planned During the Drill

As part of the drill, the public may experience:

Short-term power cuts

Blackout simulations

Suspension of mobile and internet services

Loud sirens and announcements

Traffic diversions

Restricted access to sensitive areas

Evacuation drills in high-risk zones

A senior police official noted, “Turning off lights or cutting power supply simulates efforts to hide residential areas during possible air raids.”

Public Advisory: What Citizens Should Do

Citizens are advised to stay calm, follow official instructions, and avoid panic. Key recommendations include:

Stock essential items like water, medicines, rations, and torchlights

Avoid believing or sharing unverified information on social media

on social media Follow government advisories and announcements

Who Will Participate in the Drill?

The mock drill will be implemented in notified Civil Defence districts, involving coordination between State and District authorities. Participants will include:

Civil Defence wardens

Home Guards

NCC cadets

NSS volunteers

Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) members

Students from schools and colleges

Historical Context

India last conducted such extensive civil defence drills in 1971, during the India-Pakistan war, to prepare for aerial attacks and large-scale emergencies. The upcoming May 7 drill marks a renewed focus on public safety and national preparedness.