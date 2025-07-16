Clash Between BRS and Congress Sparks Tension in Malkajgiri, Heavy Police Deployment Ensues

Clash Between BRS and Congress: The political atmosphere in Malkajgiri, Medchal–Malkajgiri district, turned tense on Tuesday following a heated confrontation between BRS and Congress party members. What began as a clash in Alwal earlier in the day quickly spilled over into Malkajgiri, prompting widespread concern among residents.

Clash Between BRS and Congress: MLA Mynampally Rohith Arrives in Malkajgiri

The situation escalated after Medak MLA Mynampally Rohith, son of senior Congress leader Mynampally Hanumantha Rao, arrived at Malkajgiri crossroads along with a large group of Congress workers. Their presence came in response to a provocative challenge issued by BRS leaders:

“If you have the guts, come to Malkajgiri.”

Taking the challenge head-on, Congress leaders entered the area in large numbers, escalating the confrontation.

Police Rush to Control Situation

As tensions grew, police forces were deployed in large numbers to prevent any outbreak of violence. Authorities attempted to disperse both party factions and restore calm. The heavy police presence indicated the seriousness of the threat to law and order in the locality.

Congress Workers Camp at Anandbagh Office

Despite police efforts, Congress leaders and party workers proceeded to camp at their local office in Anandbagh, Malkajgiri. The decision to stay put signaled their defiance and determination to stand ground despite the provocation.

Public Fear and Uncertainty Grip the Area

The ongoing political showdown triggered anxiety among local residents. With growing crowds and rising rhetoric, people expressed fears over what might happen next.

“Anything could happen at any moment,” said one anxious resident.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation to avoid further escalation.

A Developing Story

With both BRS and Congress leaders trading barbs and staging face-offs in public spaces, Malkajgiri remains on high alert. Political observers believe the incident may influence the region’s political dynamics in the coming weeks.