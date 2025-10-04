Congress High Command in Focus as Leaders Clash Over Jubilee Hills Candidate Selection

Hyderabad: Amid the backdrop of the Jubilee Hills by-election, differences among Congress leaders have reached a peak.

Senior leader Anjan Kumar Yadav, who is trying for the ticket, became serious about Hyderabad in-charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar. Anjan Kumar Yadav gave a strong warning to Ponnam Prabhakar, stating, “I am more senior than Ponnam Prabhakar.”

He clarified that the Jubilee Hills ticket will be decided by the Congress high command, not by Ponnam Prabhakar. The former MP pointed out that in the Congress party, many from a single family have become MLAs and MPs, including Uttam Kumar Reddy and his wife Padmavati, the Komatireddy brothers, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and his brother Mallu Ravi (MP), Minister Vivek and his son (MP), and his brother (MLA).

Anjan Kumar Yadav questioned, “If my son is an MP, why shouldn’t I be given an MLA ticket?” and demanded an answer from the party.

Now, in the wake of the Jubilee Hills by-election, Anjan Kumar Yadav has intensified his campaign, believing he will get the ticket. Across the Jubilee Hills constituency, Anjan Kumar’s cutouts have been set up. His followers have been going door to door, promoting Anjan Kumar Yadav as the candidate.