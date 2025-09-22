Telangana

Clashes Erupt Between Bihar Workers and Police at Deccan Cement Factory in Suryapet

High tension gripped Palakeedu mandal in Suryapet district on Monday after Bihar migrant workers clashed with the police near the Deccan Cement Factory.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf22 September 2025 - 15:18
Clashes Erupt Between Bihar Workers and Police at Deccan Cement Factory in Suryapet

The trouble started when a worker, who was injured during duty at the factory on Sunday, was admitted to a hospital in Miryalaguda. Unfortunately, he did not survive while undergoing treatment. Enraged by his death, a large group of workers gathered outside the factory gates, demanding justice and compensation.

As the protest grew intense, police forces were deployed to disperse the crowd. However, the situation spiraled out of control when workers reportedly hurled stones and used sticks against the police. Several policemen sustained injuries, and in the melee, two police vehicles were vandalized.

Reinforcements were quickly sent in to restore order. By late evening, security was tightened in and around the factory premises, but the atmosphere in the region remained charged.

Officials said the matter is being closely reviewed, and discussions are underway to prevent further unrest.

