Class 10 Advanced Supplementary Exams: Hall Tickets Now Available

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has announced that the Class 10 Advanced Supplementary Examinations will be conducted from May 19 to 28, 2025, with exam timings scheduled from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM.

In preparation for the examinations, the government has made all necessary arrangements to release the hall tickets. Students are advised to download their hall tickets from the official website bse.ap.gov.in.

Multiple Ways to Access Hall Tickets

Students can access their hall tickets by entering their required details on the official website. In addition, the government has introduced a convenient option for students to download hall tickets via WhatsApp using the ‘Our Mitra’ app.

This facility is available to both regular and open school students, ensuring a hassle-free process for all candidates appearing for the exams.

Exam Schedule Confirmed

The official statement released by the government confirmed that the exams will be held in the morning session from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM each day. Students are advised to be punctual and follow all exam-related guidelines provided on their hall tickets.