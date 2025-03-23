Massive Uproar Over Class 10 Exam Paper Leak in Nakrekal Social Welfare School

Hyderabad: The leak of a 10th-class Telugu examination question paper from a social welfare school in Nakrekal, Telangana, has triggered a major controversy, leading to swift actions from education and law enforcement authorities.

The incident, which surfaced after the question paper was allegedly shared on social media, has resulted in an official investigation, student debarment, and the suspension of multiple officials responsible for exam conduct.

How the Telugu Exam Paper Leak Happened

According to reports, on Friday, an unidentified youth allegedly captured a photo of the Telugu question paper from a private school student and circulated it on social media. The leaked paper quickly went viral in Shaligouraram Mandal, raising serious concerns about the integrity of the examination process.

Upon discovering the leak, Nakrekal Mandal Education Officer (MEO) Mekala Nagayya promptly lodged a complaint at the local police station, triggering an official probe into the matter.

Police Launch Investigation & Detain Multiple Youths

Following the complaint, a team of police officers, led by Nakrekal CI Rajasekhar and Kondal Reddy, initiated a thorough investigation. Based on phone numbers linked to the viral images, authorities detained 15 youths from Nakrekal and Shaligouraram Mandals for questioning. The detainees were taken to the Nalgonda district police office, where officials examined their involvement in the leak.

Student Debarred from Exams Following Leak

As a result of the investigation, a private school student allegedly involved in leaking the Telugu question paper was debarred from appearing for further exams. On Saturday, when the student arrived to write the Hindi examination, authorities barred him from taking the test.

District education officials confirmed the student’s debarment on Friday and completed all necessary formalities, including securing signatures on debarment papers. Afterward, the student was escorted home to Shaligouraram Mandal with police assistance.

Officials Suspended Over Exam Conduct Lapses

In response to the paper leak, district education authorities took immediate disciplinary action against responsible officials. Those removed from their posts include:

Chief Superintendent Pothula Gopal – Removed for failure to prevent the leak.

– Removed for failure to prevent the leak. Departmental Officer Rammohan Reddy – Issued a show-cause notice demanding an explanation for his negligence.

– Issued a demanding an explanation for his negligence. Exam Room Invigilator Sudharani (TGT Teacher) – Suspended due to her lack of vigilance during the exam process.

Authorities are expected to take further disciplinary actions based on the investigation’s findings.

Impact of the Paper Leak & Measures for Future Prevention

The 10th-class Telugu exam paper leak has once again raised serious concerns about exam security and digital malpractice. Education officials are now exploring enhanced security measures, including:

Strict Mobile Phone Restrictions – Implementing zero mobile phone access within examination centers to prevent unauthorized photography.

– Implementing within examination centers to prevent unauthorized photography. Improved Surveillance – Installing CCTV cameras and appointing additional security personnel to oversee exam proceedings.

– Installing and appointing to oversee exam proceedings. Enhanced Paper Distribution Protocols – Introducing secure distribution methods to prevent unauthorized access before exams.

Public Reaction & Government’s Stand on Examination Security

The paper leak incident has sparked widespread criticism, with students, parents, and education experts calling for tighter regulations to maintain the integrity of board examinations. The Telangana Education Department has assured the public that stringent measures will be implemented to prevent such incidents in the future.

A senior education official stated, “We are committed to ensuring a fair examination process. Strict actions will be taken against those responsible, and stronger preventive measures will be introduced.”