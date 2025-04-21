Class 10 Results to Be Announced on This Date, Confirms Director of School Education

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government is all set to declare the Class 10 (SSC) public examination results on April 23 at 10:00 AM, announced Director of School Education Vijaya Ramaraju during a press briefing in Vijayawada on Monday.

Multiple Platforms to Access Results

Students can check their results through the following platforms:

Official websites: bse.ap.gov.in and apopenschool.ap.gov.in

WhatsApp: Send “Hi” to 9552300009 , choose educational services, and select SSC exam results

, choose educational services, and select SSC exam results LEAP Mobile App: Results accessible through both student and teacher logins

School Principals: Can download student results using school login credentials

Open School Results Also to Be Released

Along with the regular SSC results, Open School Class 10 and Intermediate results will also be released on the same day.

Exam Details and Participation

The SSC public exams were conducted from March 17 to April 1, 2025. Out of the 6,49,884 students who registered, 6,19,275 students appeared for the exams. Of these, 5,64,064 students wrote the exam in English medium, and 51,069 in Telugu medium.

Smooth and Swift Evaluation Process

The evaluation process began on April 3 and concluded by April 9 across all 26 districts of Andhra Pradesh. The online entry of marks has also been completed, paving the way for timely results.

Officials urge students to stay updated and use only the official platforms to access their results.