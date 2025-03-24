Class 12 Exam Results 2025 to Be Announced Tomorrow at 1:15 PM; Check Important Details

Patna: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the Class 12 (Intermediate) results for 2025 tomorrow, March 25, at 1:15 PM, as confirmed by BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore.

The official declaration of results will take place in the presence of Bihar Education Minister Sunil Kumar and Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department, S. Siddharth. The results will be formally announced by the education minister during a press meet.

Students who appeared for the Intermediate Board Examinations can check their results on the official BSEB website:

🔗 secondary.biharboardonline.com

The announcement is eagerly awaited by lakhs of students across the state. Once released, students are advised to keep their roll code and roll number ready for quick access to their marksheets.