Revenge After 50 Years: Class 4 Fight Brought Up at School Reunion Ends in Shocking Attack

In a bizarre and tragic turn of events, a childhood fight between two classmates escalated into a brutal attack nearly 50 years later, leaving one of them severely injured. The incident took place in Kasaragod district, Kerala, where two elderly men—Balakrishnan and VJ Babu—ended up in a violent confrontation at a school reunion.

A Grudge from Class 4

According to police, Balakrishnan and Babu were classmates in Class 4 when they reportedly had a physical altercation. At that time, Babu allegedly beat up Balakrishnan during a quarrel. Though it may have seemed like a minor schoolyard fight, it left a lasting impact on Balakrishnan, who appears to have harbored the grudge for decades.

Reunion Sparks Old Tensions

Recently, both men attended a school reunion function, where the old fight came up in conversation. What started as banter soon escalated into verbal abuse and a heated argument. Friends present at the reunion had to intervene and separate the two.

Later, they were seen together at a friend’s home, and most assumed the issue had settled. However, what followed shocked everyone.

Attack at Home: One Seriously Injured

On June 2, Balakrishnan, accompanied by his friend Mathew, went to Babu’s house. There, Balakrishnan confronted Babu with a chilling question: “Why did you beat me in Class 4?”

As the conversation turned physical, Babu reportedly grabbed Balakrishnan by the shirt. At that moment, Mathew attacked Babu using a stone, hitting him in the face and back. The duo then fled the scene.

Police Investigation Underway

Babu sustained serious injuries and was immediately taken to a hospital. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter. Both Balakrishnan and Mathew are currently absconding.

A Shocking Reminder of Unresolved Emotions

This incident has left the local community stunned, highlighting how unresolved emotions from the past can take dangerous forms, even decades later. What should have been a nostalgic reunion of old classmates instead turned into an act of violence rooted in a childhood memory.

Police have urged the public to report any information about the whereabouts of the suspects. Further investigation is ongoing.