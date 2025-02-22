Class 8 Student Dies by Suicide in Hyderabad After Being Scolded by Teacher

Hyderabad: A tragic incident unfolded in Uppal, Hyderabad, as a Class VIII student, upset over being scolded by a teacher, died by suicide by jumping from his school building on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Sangareddy (14), was the second son of Dharma Reddy and Sangeetha from Dwaraka Nagar, Boduppal. He was a student at Sagar Grammar School in New Bharat Nagar, Uppal.

Incident Details

According to police reports, Sangareddy, who was known to be a bright student, was reprimanded by his Physical Education teacher in front of his classmates in the morning. Distressed by the incident, he later took permission from his class teacher to go to the restroom. Instead, he went to the fourth floor of the multi-storey school building and jumped.

Upon impact, he sustained severe injuries and excessive bleeding. School staff and the management rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Protests Erupt at School

The incident led to an uproar among parents, relatives, and student organizations, who gathered at the school in protest. The school management and staff were held responsible for the tragic incident. Fearing further tensions, the school administration sent other students home.

Police Intervention and Investigation

The Uppal police reached the scene, pacified the protesters, and ensured the situation remained under control. The student’s body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway to determine further details surrounding the incident.