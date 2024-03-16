‘Clock and NCP name belong to us’, says Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction on Friday said that the clock and NCP name belong to it.

A day after the Supreme Court asked the party to file an affidavit that they will not use the name and photo of Sharad Pawar to seek votes in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, NCP-AP spokesman Brijmohan Shrivastav said: “In accordance with the order, the party is entitled to use its symbol clock and the name Nationalist Congress Party, along with our tricolour flag for campaigning, publications or publicity for any political purpose.”

Shrivastav said that there was no discussion or argument held regarding the party symbol clock or the name Nationalist Congress Party during the proceedings. He emphasised that media reports suggesting the Supreme Court’s directive to cease using the clock as a party symbol are false and baseless.

Reacting to the news carried by a section of the media, Shrivastav said: “Our advocates have been advised by the Supreme Court to file an affidavit by Saturday, ensuring that NCP-Ajit Pawar will refrain from using Sharad Pawar’s photographs for political or publicity purposes.” He added that the Supreme Court granted a patient hearing on the application of NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar regarding the use of his photograph by the NCP-Ajit Pawar (AP).

He highlighted that as per the Election Commission order of February 6, 2024, the symbol clock and the name Nationalist Congress Party rightfully belong to Ajit Pawar.