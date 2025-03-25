CM Chandrababu Announces ₹15,000 Financial Aid for Students as Schools Reopen

Amaravati: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has announced a major initiative to provide financial assistance to families with children attending school in Andhra Pradesh. As part of the state government’s ongoing welfare programs, the CM revealed that, starting from May, parents will receive ₹15,000 per child for each student studying in their household.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the money will be distributed before the schools reopen, ensuring that families benefit from this financial aid to support their children’s education. “This process will begin in May, and it will be a great help to parents,” said CM Naidu.

In his address, Naidu further advised officials not to showcase arrogance but to work in a manner that is beneficial and acceptable to the people. He stressed that the leadership under different rulers may vary – while some focus on development, others lead to destruction. He reiterated his commitment to rebuild the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Commitment to Rebuild Andhra Pradesh and Improve Governance

Chandrababu Naidu reminded the public of his promise to restore and revitalize the state, emphasizing that citizens had rejected the previous YSRCP government’s governance. He claimed that the people of Andhra Pradesh had shown their support for his leadership through a substantial vote in his favor.

Under his leadership, several welfare programs have already been implemented in just nine months, aimed at improving the lives of the citizens. Furthermore, the CM outlined his ambitious vision for the future, which includes implementing ten key strategies to ensure the successful development of the state by 2047 under the “Swarna Andhra” initiative.

Plans for Administrative Improvements and Development Projects

To streamline governance, the Chief Minister announced the appointment of seven top officials from each district to act as Special Officers. The state will focus on executing its vision document and organizing the Secretariat as a unit for better coordination.

One of the major promises highlighted by the CM is the completion of Amaravati by 2027, which will transform it into a world-class city. The state government is collaborating with international financial organizations like the World Bank and ADB to secure financial assistance for the projects.

Additionally, Naidu explained that the state plans to repay loans through land monetization, with efforts to involve the public in these developmental efforts. The Chief Minister also urged special attention to be given to agriculture, calling it a key sector for the state’s future success.

Key Highlights of CM Chandrababu Naidu’s Announcement:

Financial aid of ₹15,000 per child for families with school-going children.

Special focus on streamlining governance with new appointments.

Vision to complete Amaravati by 2027 and attract international financial assistance.

Plans for land monetization to repay state loans.

A strong commitment to agricultural development in the state.

As CM Naidu continues to focus on the welfare of the citizens, these measures are expected to boost education, governance, and infrastructure development in Andhra Pradesh.