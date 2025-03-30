Andhra Pradesh: CM Chandrababu Naidu and Governor Extend Ugadi 2025 Greetings

Amaravati: As the Telugu community welcomed Ugadi 2025, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Governor S Abdul Nazeer extended their heartfelt greetings to the people of the state on Sunday, March 30, 2025.

The festival, celebrated as the Telugu New Year, marks the beginning of a new Samvatsara (year) and is observed with great enthusiasm across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

CM Chandrababu Naidu’s Ugadi Message: A Year of New Beginnings

In his official Ugadi message, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu encouraged people to embrace the new year with optimism and hope for better days ahead. He shared his wishes on X (formerly Twitter), stating:

“Ugadi greetings to all Telugu people across the world. Let’s start new endeavours, and I wholeheartedly wish that you will make progress as per your wishes.”

His message resonated with many, emphasizing growth, success, and positivity for all citizens in the coming year.

Governor Abdul Nazeer’s Ugadi Wishes: A Festival of Joy and Reflection

Governor S Abdul Nazeer also extended his warm greetings, highlighting the cultural and spiritual significance of Ugadi. In a statement released by the Raj Bhavan, he expressed his heartfelt wishes to Telugu people worldwide:

“On this happy and auspicious occasion of the Sri Viswavasunama Samvatsara Ugadi festival, the Telugu New Year Day, I extend my heartiest greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh and the Telugu people living across the world.”

Ugadi ‘Pacchadi’: A Symbolic Start to the New Year

The Governor also spoke about the traditional Ugadi ‘pacchadi’ (pickle), which is made using a mix of six flavors—sweet, sour, bitter, spicy, salty, and tangy. He emphasized that this unique blend serves as a reminder that life is a mix of experiences, and one must be prepared to embrace all emotions in the year ahead.

CM Naidu Joins Ugadi Celebrations in Vijayawada

On the occasion of Ugadi 2025, Chandrababu Naidu participated in the state’s grand Ugadi celebrations in Vijayawada. The event was attended by several ministers, senior government officials, and religious leaders.

Key Highlights of the Celebrations:

A traditional Ugadi sermon was delivered by a revered priest , explaining the astrological and cultural importance of the Telugu New Year.

was delivered by a revered , explaining the astrological and cultural importance of the Telugu New Year. Tourism Minister K Durgesh and Chief Secretary K Vijayanand were present at the celebrations, donning traditional attire, such as the dhoti (lungi) and kurta .

were present at the celebrations, donning traditional attire, such as the . The event included cultural performances, devotional songs, and special prayers for prosperity and happiness in the coming year.

Ugadi: The Significance of the Telugu New Year

Ugadi, also known as Chaitra Sukladi, marks the first day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar and is widely celebrated in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Maharashtra under different regional names. It signifies new beginnings, prosperity, and spiritual growth.

Ugadi Celebrations in Andhra Pradesh and Beyond:

People wake up early, take a traditional oil bath , and wear new clothes.

, and wear new clothes. Homes are decorated with mango leaves and colorful rangoli designs .

. Families prepare and share Ugadi Pacchadi , a special dish made of neem, jaggery, tamarind, and other ingredients.

, a special dish made of neem, jaggery, tamarind, and other ingredients. Temples hold special prayers to mark the arrival of the new year.