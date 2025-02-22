CM Chandrababu Naidu Expresses Anger Over APPSC, Demands Postponement of Group 2 Exams

In a recent development, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has expressed his strong dissatisfaction with the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) for its handling of the Group 2 exams.

The CM’s remarks come after concerns were raised about the fairness and transparency of the upcoming examination process.

AP Government Requests Postponement of Group 2 Exams

The Andhra Pradesh government, under the leadership of CM Chandrababu Naidu, has officially requested that the APPSC postpone the Group 2 examinations, citing various issues and challenges faced by candidates. The government emphasized the need for thorough preparations to ensure a fair and unbiased examination process.

CM Chandrababu Naidu’s Strong Criticism

Chandrababu Naidu, in his statement, criticized the APPSC for not responding to the government’s repeated requests regarding the postponement of the exams. The CM expressed frustration over the lack of communication from the APPSC and urged the commission to consider the welfare of the candidates.

Lack of Response from APPSC

Despite the Andhra Pradesh government’s directives, the APPSC has failed to take action on the request to delay the exams. The commission’s reluctance to address the issue has further fueled tensions between the government and the body responsible for conducting the public service exams in the state.

The call for the postponement of the Group 2 exams has gained significant traction among candidates, many of whom have expressed concerns about the timing and logistics of the exam. With the growing discontent, the APPSC’s stance on this issue has become a topic of significant debate in the state.

The Andhra Pradesh government continues to press the APPSC to make the necessary adjustments and ensure that the exam process is conducted in a manner that serves the best interests of the candidates and the state’s public service system.