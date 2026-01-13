CM Chandrababu Naidu participates in Sankranti celebrations in native village

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his family members on Tuesday participated in Sankranti celebrations in his native village Naravaripalle in Tirupati district. The Chief Minister, along with his wife, Bhuvaneswari, son Nara Lokesh, daughter-in-law Brahmini, grandson Devansh, Brahmini’s mother and actor Balakrishna’s wife Vasundhara, participated in the celebrations. Various competitions were organised as part of the Sankranti festivities.

Bhuvaneswari and Brahmini inspected the ‘Muggulu’ or Rangoli design competition. Devansh took part in various games organised as part of the festivities. CM Chandrababu Naidu and his family members watched the games. Earlier, the Chief Minister received representations from villagers and interacted with them about their problems. The Chief Minister will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for several development projects in Naravaripalle as well as in Tirupati.

He will inaugurate a road, an electricity sub-station, a Skill Building Centre constructed at a cost of Rs 1.4 crore to provide industry-oriented training to youth, and the Sanjeevani project. In Tirupati, the Chief Minister will inaugurate the patient attendant amenities complex built at a cost of Sri Venkateswara Ramnarayan Ruia Government Hospital, a Boys’ Hostel constructed at a cost of Rs 7.5 crore at SV University, and a Girls’ Hostel built at a cost of Rs 5 crore.

He will also lay the foundation stone for a project costing Rs 126 crore to transport water from the Neeva Branch Canal to the Kalyani Dam, Moolapalli tank, and four other tanks to ensure water supply in Moolapalli. Additionally, he will lay the foundation stone for an animal shelter complex to be constructed at a cost of Rs 10 lakh. At SV University, the Chief Minister will lay foundation stones for centralised advanced research laboratories costing Rs 6 crore to promote research and innovation, construction of the second floor of an academic building at a cost of Rs 5.03 crore as part of educational infrastructure development, and a compound wall to be built at a cost of Rs 2.91 crore.

The Chief Minister, along with his family members, reached Naravaripalle on Monday for a four-day stay to participate in Sankranti celebrations. Every year, CM Chandrababu Naidu celebrates the festival in his native village along with his family. Sankranti or Makara Sankranti is the biggest festival in Andhra Pradesh. The festival marks the end of the winter harvest season of rabi crops and the beginning of the next sowing season, kharif.