TN CM M.K. Stalin Launches 100 Pink Autos, Announces Hostels for Working Women

Chennai: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated a series of women-centric initiatives, including the launch of 100 pink autos and new hostels for working women across the state.

Pink Autos and Hostels for Women

At an event held at Nehru Indoor Stadium, Stalin presented 100 pink autos to women beneficiaries under the state’s social welfare and women empowerment scheme. Additionally, he announced the construction of working women’s hostels (Thozhiyar Viduthi) in nine districts at a cost of ₹72 crore. These hostels will provide 700-bed facilities with amenities such as biometric entry, Wi-Fi, purified drinking water, and 24-hour security.

Electric Autos for Women SHGs

The Chief Minister also handed over 50 electric autos to women members of urban Self-Help Groups (SHGs) under the Environment and Climate Change Department, emphasizing the government’s commitment to sustainable livelihood opportunities for women.

Credit Linkage Scheme and Financial Support

Stalin launched a credit linkage scheme worth ₹3,190.10 crore benefiting 4,42,949 women from 34,073 SHGs across Tamil Nadu. Additionally, bank loans totaling ₹366.26 crore were provided to 46,592 women SHG members from Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, and Tiruvallur districts.

Awards for Women Empowerment

During the event, the Avaiyar Award 2025 was presented to Yashoda Shanmugasundaram, former Vice Chancellor of Mother Teresa Women’s University, for her contributions to women’s education. State Girl Child Protection Day awards were given to Kanyakumari District Collector Azhughu Meena and Kancheepuram District Collector Kalaiselvi Mohan for their outstanding work in ensuring child safety and empowerment.

Additional Benefits for Women

Highlighting the government’s continued focus on women’s welfare, Stalin announced several initiatives, including:

Free transport facility for women SHG members to carry up to 25 kg of products in government buses.

for women SHG members to carry up to in government buses. Priority access to loans through cooperative banks.

through cooperative banks. Discounts on Co-Optex products (5%) and reduced service charges at e-service centers (10%).

Stalin reiterated that women should be given due respect in all fields, including politics and workplaces, as part of the government’s vision for an inclusive and empowered society.