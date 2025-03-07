CM MK Stalin Calls for Joint Action Against Delimitation, Urges Unity Among States

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has taken a decisive step against the proposed delimitation exercise, reaching out to multiple Chief Ministers and political leaders across India.

In a letter addressed to his counterparts, he has called for the formation of a Joint Action Committee (JAC) to strategize and oppose what he terms as a “democratic injustice” by the Union Government.

Appeal to Southern, Eastern, and Northern States

Stalin’s letter was sent to Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, West Bengal, Odisha, and Punjab. He urged them to provide formal consent for the JAC and nominate a senior party representative to participate in discussions.

He has also proposed an inaugural meeting on March 22 in Chennai, where leaders can deliberate on a unified strategy to counter the delimitation process.

Strong Opposition to Delimitation

Stalin argued that the delimitation proposal is unfair, as it penalizes states that have successfully controlled their population and ensured good governance. He emphasized that the issue is not just about electoral representation but about states’ rights and their ability to secure resources for development.

“This issue transcends individual state concerns and strikes at the heart of the federal principle,” Stalin stated, warning that the new delimitation would undermine the political influence and resource allocation of states that have effectively governed their populations.

Challenge to Amit Shah’s ‘Pro-Rata’ Remark

In a separate post on X (formerly Twitter), Stalin questioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement regarding the delimitation process being on a ‘pro-rata’ basis. He dismissed the term as “empty rhetoric”, asserting that Tamil Nadu stands to lose eight parliamentary seats if the proposal is implemented.

The Union Govt's plan for #Delimitation is a blatant assault on federalism, punishing States that ensured population control & good governance by stripping away our rightful voice in Parliament. We will not allow this democratic injustice!



Call for a United Fight Against ‘Democratic Injustice’

To strengthen opposition, Stalin has also invited representatives from multiple political parties, including the CPI(M), BJP, Congress, AAP, TDP, YSRCP, BJD, and Akali Dal, to join discussions on a unified course of action.

“This is not about political divisions but about safeguarding the future of our people,” he declared, urging leaders across party lines to rise above politics and stand together.

Public Mobilization Against Delimitation

Stalin has taken his fight to social media, rallying public support by calling the delimitation plan a direct attack on federalism. He vowed that Tamil Nadu would not allow this injustice to proceed unchallenged.

“The Union Govt’s plan for #Delimitation is a blatant assault on federalism, punishing states that ensured population control & good governance by stripping away our rightful voice in Parliament. We will not allow this democratic injustice!”

With opposition gathering momentum, the March 22 meeting in Chennai is expected to set the stage for strong resistance against the Centre’s delimitation move.