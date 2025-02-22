CM Mohan Yadav to Oversee Final Preparations for Global Investment Summit 2025 in Bhopal

Bhopal: With just two days remaining until the highly anticipated Global Investment Summit (GIS) 2025, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is set to review the final phase of preparations on Saturday, February 24.

The event, which aims to attract global investors to the state, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 10 a.m. on February 24 in Bhopal.

Chief Minister’s Venue Inspections

To ensure seamless execution, CM Yadav, along with senior government officials, will inspect key venues, including:

Kushabhau Thakre Auditorium

Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalay (Main GIS Venue)

Sadar Manjil

These site visits will focus on reviewing the infrastructure, security arrangements, and logistics ahead of the grand investment event.

Key Highlights of GIS 2025

GIS 2025 is expected to be a landmark event for Madhya Pradesh’s economic growth, bringing together top industrialists, diplomats, and entrepreneurs from across the world. The state government has outlined ambitious plans to attract global investments, create employment opportunities, and position Madhya Pradesh as a hub for business and innovation.

CM Mohan Yadav, in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), emphasized the state’s readiness to attract international investments:

“Madhya Pradesh is ready to write the global story of investment through innovation and revolution. You can also participate in this journey of state development by becoming a part of Global Investors Summit 2025 in Bhopal. Let us march ahead together on the path of development.”

Dignitaries and International Participation

The Madhya Pradesh government has confirmed that Union Home Minister and Co-operative Minister Amit Shah will grace the closing ceremony on February 25. Additionally, diplomatic delegations from over 60 countries will attend, with participation from:

13 ambassadors

6 high commissioners

Several consul generals from key strategic nations

Notably, leading consul generals from Germany, Japan, Switzerland, and Malaysia will spearhead discussions, alongside senior representatives from the United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, and Canada.

Furthermore, ambassadors from Nepal, Morocco, Zimbabwe, Angola, and Burkina Faso, as well as high commissioners from Rwanda, Seychelles, Jamaica, Lesotho, and Uganda, will be in attendance, highlighting the international importance of the event.

The Role of Global Financial Institutions

The World Bank is set to play a crucial role in GIS 2025, reflecting the summit’s commitment to sustainable and inclusive economic development. Additionally, the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA) will be represented by Deputy Executive Director Dushyant Thakor, underscoring the event’s global significance.

Government’s Commitment to Investors

During a recent meeting with industrialists in Bhopal, CM Mohan Yadav assured full government support for business expansion. He encouraged investors by stating: “Set up as many industries as you wish, the government will stand with you at every step.”

The CM reiterated that GIS 2025 will serve as a catalyst for industrial growth, fostering opportunities for tech-savvy youth, boosting employment, and transforming Madhya Pradesh into a business-friendly state.