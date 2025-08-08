Andhra Pradesh

CM Naidu announces Rs 10 lakh ex gratia for families of vizag blast victims

The Chief Minister today announced the Rs 10 lakh ex gratia and directed the officials to hand over the amount to the family members of the three deceased. Naidu also directed the officials to provide the best medical treatment to the injured.

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced a Rs 10 lakh ex gratia to the families of the three deceased who were killed in an explosion which took place in a welding shop in Visakhapatnam yesterday.


The three people were killed when a massive explosion took place in a welding shop near the fishing harbour. The blast took place as a gas cylinder exploded, killing Ganesh (45), Mutyalu (27) and Srinu (32). The condition of the three injured is said to be critical.

