CM Naidu asks NDA leaders to participate in Atal Sandesh yatra

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday asked leaders of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to participate in ‘Atal Sandesh-Modi Suparipalana’ (good governance) Yatra to be organised in the state from December 11 to 25. In a teleconference with NDA ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs, Chandrababu Naidu asked them to actively participate in the programme and make it a success.

He asked the leaders of TDP, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jana Sena to participate in the yatra aimed at spreading former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s message of good governance as part of his birth centenary celebrations. He congratulated the BJP state executive for its decision to conduct the yatra across the state so that the youth are inspired by the late Prime Minister. Stating that Atal Bihari Vajpayee was considered “political Bhishma”, the TDP chief said organising the programme as part of his centenary birth celebrations is a matter of pleasure.

Chandrababu Naidu stated that Vajpayee laid the foundation for good governance in the country and that the policies he implemented sowed the seeds of development in the country. “Mr Vajpayee was a leader with no enemies and gave the country a leadership that every Indian is proud of,” he said. The Chief Minister noted that Vajpayee was born in an ordinary family and achieved the pinnacle of success in life with hard work. He was elected to the Lok Sabha nine times and to the Rajya Sabha twice, which shows his greatness.

“He participated in the Quit India movement at the age of 18. In 1998, he conducted the Pokhran-2 nuclear tests to demonstrate India’s power. He gave a decisive reply to the enemy in the Kargil War,” he said. CM Naidu recalled that the Golden Quadrilateral Highway project, which came up during Vajpayee’s tenure, changed the country’s direction. “I had a personal association with him. He helped a lot in the development of the state. He was not one to say no to anything asked for by the state. He did whatever was useful for the people. He took quick decisions in drafting the policies,” the Chief Minister said.

The TDP leader also mentioned that Vajpayee initiated reforms in the telecommunications and aviation sectors. “If you look at NTR and Vajpayee, you can understand what good governance should be like. NTR was also a leader with a unique personality. He used to always think of doing good for the people,” he said. CM Naidu said that “whether it was a nuclear test then, or Sindoor operation now, Chaturbhuji (Golden Quadrilateral yesterday or Sagarmala today, they are all successful programmes under the NDA regime”. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also working to make the country number one by 2047. He is inspiring the youth,” added CM Naidu.