Heavy Rain Alert: CM Naidu Directs Collectors to Stay Vigilant Across Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials across the state to remain on high alert following a warning from the Meteorological Department about heavy rains, strong winds, and possible flooding in North Andhra Pradesh.

Holding a video conference with district collectors from his camp office in Amaravati on Thursday, the Chief Minister reviewed the ground situation and issued clear instructions to ensure public safety. He asked district authorities to monitor conditions closely, keep teams ready for emergencies, and take immediate steps to prevent disruptions in essential services, particularly electricity.

Also Read: Heavy rain likely in coastal Andhra as depression intensifies

Naidu emphasized that the public should be kept informed at all times. “People must receive timely alerts, and if needed, evacuation to safer places should be carried out without delay,” he instructed. He also directed that control rooms operate round-the-clock and remain easily accessible to citizens seeking assistance.

Ministers and disaster management teams were present during the review. The Chief Minister stressed the need for all departments to work in close coordination to handle the situation effectively and ensure that people do not face unnecessary hardship.

The Meteorological Department had earlier cautioned about the likelihood of heavy rains accompanied by strong winds in several parts of North Andhra, raising concerns about potential flooding. In response, the state government has mobilized resources to meet any eventuality and assured that every precaution is being taken.