CM Naidu Launches Auto Driver Service Scheme, Announces Uber-Style App for AP Drivers

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu today launched the “Auto Driver Service Scheme” and announced the introduction of an Uber-like App for auto rickshaw drivers across Andhra Pradesh state. Under this scheme, financial assistance of Rs. 15,000 each has been directly credited to the bank accounts of auto rickshaw and cab drivers. In total, Rs. 436 crore has been deposited for 2,90,669 drivers in the state.

Addressing a public meeting, the Chief Minister, wearing a khaki shirt gifted by the drivers, said, “The coalition government has focused on resolving the hardships of the people and implementing welfare programs. While Apps like Uber and Rapido have created challenges for auto drivers, our state government will launch an App dedicated to them, ensuring bookings through technology without the need to wait at auto stands. A control room will be set up to support the drivers, and revenue from the App will be reinvested into their welfare. Additionally, an Auto Drivers’ Welfare Board will be established to secure their future.”

The CM highlighted that the scheme provides direct financial assistance without the need for intermediaries or bribes and promised to deposit funds for any eligible driver who has not yet received them. He further elaborated on the government’s welfare initiatives, including Stree Shakti Scheme: Free bus travel for women; Anna canteens: Meals at Rs. 5, midday meals for children; Universal Health Policy: Free health coverage for poor citizens.

Naidu further said, “Over the past 15 months, the coalition government has been working to bring meaningful change in the lives of the poor and implement programs that no other state has undertaken.”. He urged the drivers to share the benefits of these welfare initiatives with their communities, emphasizing that the government is committed to the well-being of all citizens.