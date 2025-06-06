CM Naidu, Pawan Kalyan Applaud Centre for Advancing South Coast Railway Zone

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan have expressed their gratitude to the Central Government for accelerating the development of the South Coast Railway Zone.

Appointment of General Manager Welcomed

Both leaders took to social media platforms to thank the NDA government for appointing Sandeep Mathur as the General Manager of the Visakhapatnam-based South Coast Railway Zone.

Naidu Extends Gratitude to National Leaders

Chief Minister Naidu conveyed his heartfelt thanks to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and the Union Government. He praised the move as a significant step toward fulfilling the long-standing demand of the Andhra people.

Naidu also congratulated Sandeep Mathur on his appointment and wished him success in enhancing the railway zone’s operations.

Pawan Kalyan Acknowledges Major Development

Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party leader Pawan Kalyan echoed the Chief Minister’s sentiments. In a post on ‘X’, he thanked the Prime Minister and Railway Minister for prioritising the region’s development. He hailed Mathur’s appointment as a crucial administrative step to streamline operations and fulfill promises made during the 2014 bifurcation.

“Heartfelt congratulations to Sri Sandeep Mathur on his appointment. Wishing him all the best in leading South Coast Railway towards greater efficiency and progress,” Pawan Kalyan posted.

Railway Zone Was a Long-Pending Demand

The demand for a new railway zone headquartered in Visakhapatnam dates back to the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014. It was promised by the then Congress-led UPA government. The actual creation of the South Coast Railway Zone was announced in 2019 by the NDA government.

South Coast Railway Zone: Divisions and Progress

The new zone will include Vijayawada, Guntur, and Guntakal divisions of the South Central Railway and the Waltair division of East Coast Railway.

In January 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the South Coast Railway Zonal Headquarters in Visakhapatnam, marking a historic milestone for North Andhra.