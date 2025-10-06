CM Nitish Kumar transfers 3rd installment of Rs 10,000 each to 21 lakh women

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday transferred Rs 10,000 each to 21 lakh beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). The event was held at the CM’s residence, 1 Anne Marg, where beneficiaries received the funds in their bank accounts. This marks the third instalment under the scheme. So far, 1.21 crore women across Bihar have benefited, each receiving Rs 10,000.

Earlier, on October 3, the Chief Minister had transferred Rs 10,000 each to 25 lakh women. On September 26, coinciding with the inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 75 lakh women received assistance under the scheme. The Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, announced on August 29, was implemented within a month and has emerged as one of the biggest women empowerment projects of the Nitish Kumar government in the run-up to the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025.

Through this initiative, the state government aims to financially support women and boost employment opportunities, while also strengthening its electoral outreach among women voters. Addressing the programme, CM Nitish Kumar said, “The Bihar government will provide up to Rs 2 lakh to women whose businesses run successfully. With this micro-level investment, the scheme will benefit entire families.” Highlighting women’s empowerment initiatives, he added that since November 24, 2005, the NDA government had given 50 per cent reservation to women in Panchayati Raj institutions, extended the same to urban local bodies in 2007 and provided 35 per cent reservation for women in government jobs this year.

He also noted the rise of 1.40 crore Jeevika Didis under self-help-group initiatives. In addition to the transfer, the Chief Minister also inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 264 developmental schemes of the Energy Department worth Rs 5,847.66 crore.

These projects include the establishment of power substations, transformer installations, and the replacement of electric wires to strengthen Bihar’s electricity infrastructure. Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, along with senior leaders and top bureaucrats, were present on the occasion.