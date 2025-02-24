CM Omar Abdullah Joins PM Modi’s Nationwide Campaign Against Obesity

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has expressed his enthusiasm in joining the nationwide campaign against obesity, recently launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This initiative aims to create awareness about obesity and encourage people to adopt healthier lifestyles by reducing edible oil consumption and embracing fitness.

PM Modi’s Nationwide Obesity Awareness Campaign

During the latest episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Narendra Modi announced his mission to combat obesity and nominated Omar Abdullah along with nine other prominent personalities to strengthen the campaign. His post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) highlighted the importance of collective participation:

“As mentioned in yesterday’s #MannKiBaat, I would like to nominate the following people to help strengthen the fight against obesity and spread awareness on reducing edible oil consumption in food. I also request them to nominate 10 people each so that our movement gets bigger! @anandmahindra @nirahua1 @realmanubhaker @mirabai_chanu @Mohanlal @NandanNilekani @OmarAbdullah @ActorMadhavan @shreyaghoshal @SmtSudhaMurty. Collectively, let us make India fitter and healthier. #FightObesity”

CM Omar Abdullah’s Response and Further Nominations

CM Omar Abdullah, well-known for his dedication to fitness, welcomed the nomination and expressed his willingness to contribute to the cause. In response to PM Modi’s post, he tweeted:

“I’m very happy to join the campaign against obesity launched by PM @narendramodi ji. Obesity causes several lifestyle-related health issues like heart disease, type 2 diabetes, strokes & breathing problems, not to mention mental health conditions like anxiety & depression. Today I’m nominating these 10 people to join the PM’s campaign against obesity & requesting them to nominate a further 10 people each to take this fight forward.”

By nominating 10 more individuals, CM Abdullah is actively spreading awareness and ensuring the campaign reaches a wider audience.

CM Omar Abdullah: A True Fitness Enthusiast

Unlike many politicians, Omar Abdullah is deeply committed to his physical fitness and serves as an inspiration for many. His passion for health and wellness is well-known, as he regularly incorporates exercise into his daily routine.

Marathon Participation & Fitness Challenges

During a marathon race in Srinagar, CM Abdullah surprised spectators and fellow athletes by actively participating in the race, running alongside professional runners. His commitment to fitness is evident in his daily workout routines, which include jogging, cycling, and gym training.

A Politician Who Prefers Walking Over Cars

Even during public interactions in remote areas, CM Abdullah prefers to walk instead of using a vehicle. Whether in the bustling streets of Srinagar or a remote village, he ensures that he maintains an active lifestyle.

Encouraging Party Leaders to Stay Fit

A few years ago, he encouraged his party leaders and colleagues to prioritize fitness by engaging in regular exercise. To make fitness a part of their daily routine, he advised them to share their workout sessions on social media, making physical activity a widely discussed topic.

Family Legacy: Fitness Runs in the Abdullah Family

CM Omar Abdullah’s father, Dr. Farooq Abdullah, though not as passionate about fitness as his son, also believes in an active lifestyle. The former Chief Minister, despite his age, continues to play golf and enjoys occasional social gatherings where he indulges in music and dance.

The Impact of PM Modi’s Obesity Awareness Campaign

The initiative launched by PM Narendra Modi aims to bring national attention to the dangers of obesity and encourage a shift toward healthier food habits and regular exercise. With more leaders like Omar Abdullah stepping forward to support this movement, the campaign is expected to gain momentum and drive significant behavioral changes among Indian citizens.