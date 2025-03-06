CM Omar Abdullah Questions Centre on PoK: “Who is Stopping You? Reclaim it if You Can”

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has questioned the Centre on its stance regarding Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), asking who was stopping India from reclaiming it. His remarks come in response to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who recently stated that the Kashmir issue would be resolved when PoK is returned.

Abdullah’s Challenge in J&K Assembly

Speaking in the J&K Assembly on Thursday, Abdullah said, “One part of Kashmir is with Pakistan. Did we ever say don’t reclaim it? If you can, then do it.” He also pointed out that a portion of Kashmir is under China’s control and questioned why it was not part of the discussion.

“When you reclaim PoK, please do us a favour by also reclaiming the part occupied by China,” he added.

Kargil War and PoK

The Chief Minister also referred to the Kargil War, stating that it was an opportunity to reclaim PoK, but the government did not take that step. “It’s okay that it could not be done then, but if you can reclaim it today, who among us will oppose it?” he asked.

Criticism of BJP and Article 370 Move

Abdullah criticized the BJP for abrogating Article 370 in 2019, saying that it had neither ended militancy nor curbed corruption. He further pointed out that terror incidents were now being reported in Jammu and Reasi, areas that had previously been made militancy-free before 2019.

Additionally, Abdullah accused the BJP of damaging the legacy of the last Dogra ruler, Maharaja Hari Singh, by dividing Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories and removing special land and employment protections for locals.

His remarks have reignited the debate over PoK, Kashmir’s territorial disputes, and the impact of Article 370’s abrogation on the region.