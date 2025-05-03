CM Orders Full Preparedness for Heatwave Emergency Across State

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has directed the state’s medical and health departments to remain on high alert and fully equipped to handle heatwave-related emergencies. The directive was issued during a high-level review meeting held at the CM’s residence on Friday.

CM Emphasizes Public Welfare Amid Rising Temperatures

Sharma stressed that public welfare during extreme weather conditions must be the top priority. “The medical department must be fully prepared to deal with heatstroke and other heat-related illnesses. Every hospital and health centre should function optimally,” he said, warning that any lapses in readiness would invite strict action against responsible officials.

Hospitals Instructed to Stock Medicines and Ensure Infrastructure

The Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure the availability of essential medicines and maintain all medical equipment in working condition across government hospitals. He directed district collectors to conduct regular inspections to verify that power, water, and health services remain uninterrupted.

“There should be no shortage of medical supplies. Every precaution must be taken to minimize the impact of the heatwave,” Sharma emphasized.

Push for ABHA IDs and Digital Health Records

Highlighting the importance of digital health documentation, Sharma urged the issuance and usage of ABHA IDs (Ayushman Bharat Health Account) for every citizen. “We must digitize health records to ensure secure and accessible healthcare data for all,” he said.

Key Directives from the CM:

Full preparedness of hospitals and health centers.

Stocking of essential medicines and heatstroke treatment kits.

Functional power, water supply, and cooling systems in all medical facilities.

Regular inspections by district collectors.

Promotion and use of ABHA digital health IDs.

Rajasthan Prepares for Severe Heat Conditions

With temperatures expected to soar in the coming weeks, the Rajasthan government is focusing on a proactive approach to minimize health risks and provide uninterrupted care to citizens during the heatwave.